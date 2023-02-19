LIS application deadline extended

Local Improvement Scheme applications in Tipperary will be accepted until February 20th.

At this month’s meeting of the Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Eddie Moran called for the extension of LIS applications, which was supported by many councillors in attendance.

It was confirmed that the LIS deadline would be pushed back by one week only.





The scheme applies to non-public accommodation roads, and criteria state that projects must benefit two or more parcels of land owned or occupied by different persons or serve the public.

All previous unsuccessful applicants are required to reapply this year.