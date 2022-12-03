Further information sought in relation to plans for a major housing development in Clonmel

Further information has been sought in relation to plans for a major housing development in Clonmel.

A number of submissions have been made to the council on the proposals for a prominent site in Irishtown.

Jersey registered South City Ltd is the developer behind the application for 93 dwellings on the former Clonmel Foods site on Abbey Road and Convent Road.





They are proposing a mix of 30 houses and 63 apartments together with two retail units and a café.

A number of submissions have been made by local residents to the planning authority highlighting issues in relation to the height of the apartment blocks, increased traffic volumes, the impact it will have on the existing sewer system and security concerns.

The proposed removal of a row of mature trees has also been raised.

The development will include a central open public space and a plaza as well as a riverside walk bounded by the River Suir on the southern side of the site.

Tipperary County Council has this week sought further information on the planning application.