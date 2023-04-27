High levels of overcrowding at two main hospitals serving Tipp today

The two main hospitals serving Tipperary are suffering extreme overcrowding today.

According to the INMO there are 90 people on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today. Once again the hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare is the most overcrowded in the country.

The nursing unions says 21 people who have been admitted to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are without a bed.





In all there are 597 people in a similar situation across the country including 12 children under the age of 16.