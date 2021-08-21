Heritage week continues in Tipperary this weekend

Heritage Week festivities are continuing across Tipperary this weekend, including in Lorrha where a weekend of history, craft and music is underway.

Heritage Week continues until tomorrow (Sunday), and the full list of local events can be found online at heritageweek.ie.

Lorrha Lúghnasa started last night, with further events taking place on the grounds of the Friars Tavern pub in the village.





One of the organisers, James Heenan has been outlining what people can expect today:

“Starting off at half-1 with a family historic tour then later at 2.30pm onwards we have Tom Bán of Nenagh, a bush crafter, we have reenactments with Conor O’Sullivan, medieval wood turning, we also have the famous Willie Daly the matchmaker.”