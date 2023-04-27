Go Purple Day to be marked across Tipp tomorrow

Go Purple Day is set to be marked across Tipperary tomorrow to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Gardaí along with domestic violence services come together to raise money and also stand in solidarity with those experiencing this abuse, by tying 244 ribbons to poles, trees and road signs on the approach into all major Tipperary towns.

Cahir based Garda Sgt Carol O’Leary says it is an opportunity to remind people that it can impact anyone, and urge them to seek help.





She says that it’s particularly important to inform people of the different forms of domestic violence.

“A lot of times we’ll meet victims who will say the other person hasn’t physically hurt me, they haven’t hit me and its more than that – its things like putting you down, comments, humiliating you. Trying to control who you’re going to see, what you’re going to do, who you’re talking to. Threatening to take children or family members away from you. Controlling how money is spent.

“That is not acceptable behaviour, that is behaviour that has to be stopped and should be stopped and should be addressed. We’re here to help you with so many fantastic organisations across the country.”

As part of Go Purple Day will see 244 purple ribbons across the county to symbolise all the lives of each victim of such violence.

Sgt O’Leary is also reminding people that they should never feel bad about calling Gardaí to report these incidents.

“They’ll come to us or if they ring the Guards for help, they’ll apologise. You don’t need to apologise for calling us. That’s what we’re there for, that’s what we do. That’s what we’re getting paid for is to go out and help people.

“Some people are just broken and hopefully tomorrow now will get people talking and if you know someone or if you have concerns about someone that you feel might be in difficulty – because its not always the black eye that is clearly visible. But if you’ve noticed a change in their behaviour – you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”