Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing into an incident in Thurles yesterday.

On Friday, November 11th, Gardaí in the town responded to reports of a fight between two men at Liberty Square.

Video footage of the incident has appeared online, showing the two men engaging in a bare knuckle fight on the street, holding up traffic as a group of people watched on.





Gardaí say no injuries have been reported from the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.