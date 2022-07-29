Gaisce Gold Award calling recipients from Tipp to inspire new generation of community leaders

The Gaisce Gold Award recipients from across Tipperary are being asked to come forward to inspire new generation of community leaders.

Earlier this month, seven Premier recipients were honoured by President Michael D. Higgins for their initiative, commitment to personal development, achievement, and voluntary contribution to society.

They are now calling on them to step up and inspire the next generation of Gold Awardees, so their unique stories can be recorded as part of a special collection and living archive of Gold Awardees from nearly 40 years of the President’s Award.





They are also being invited to become President’s Award Leaders, who are crucial in providing mentorship to young people across a wide variety of organisations including community groups, education, sport, disability, and justice.

CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna, has said that those who have achieved a Gaisce Gold Award have gone on to do phenomenal things in their personal and professional lives, as well as in their own local communities.

Tipperary Gaisce Gold Award recipients: