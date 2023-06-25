Funding boost for three Agricultural shows in Tipperary

Three Agricultural Shows in Tipperary have received a funding boost.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has allocated one million euro to support 122 Agricultural Shows right across the country- a 40 per cent increase on last year.

The Clonmel Show, which is taking place next week, was awarded the largest amount at just under 10,000 euro (€9,995).





Both the Bansha Agricultural & Industrial Show and the North Tipperary Agricultural Show, which takes place in Nenagh, were given €8,525 each.

The Irish Shows Association has welcomed the news stating that these shows bring great economic benefits to our rural towns and villages and deserve this funding.

Clonmel Show: 02-July

North Tipperary Agricultural Show (Nenagh): 07-August

Bansha Agricultural & Industrial Show: 23-August