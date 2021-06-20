Free public WiFi arrives to Carrick-on-Suir town centre

Free public Wi-Fi has arrived to Carrick-on-Suir town centre.

The government backed scheme is a joint venture by the Carrick on Suir Business Association, Tipperary County Council and Magnet Networks.

COSBA says the free Wi-Fi network will hugely benefit both local people and visitors to the town alike.





It will cover the area from Ormond Castle to Sean Kelly Square.

Róisín Phelan from COSBA says the free WiFi will add to the many attractions Carrick has to offer:

“Ormond Castle has reopened, tours inside aren’t allowed at the moment but you can still go into the courtyard and look at the castle from there.

“You also have the park nearby and I suppose the jewel in our crown really is the Blueway, which extends all the way to Cahir.

“We have the Blueway bike hire company so you can rent a bike and zoom along and enjoy the sun and enjoy everything that our county has to offer.”

The password to log-on to the free Wi-Fi in Carrick is “TipperaryWIFI4EU”