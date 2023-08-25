Four Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash In Clonmel

Four people have died following a single vehicle car crash in Clonmel.

The dead are a male driver in his early 20s and three female passengers, all adult teenagers.

The collision occurred on the Mountain Road close to the town shortly after 7:30pm on Friday.





It’s understood the four were on their way to a Leaving Cert Party.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.

Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The road is expected to remain closed overnight and into tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Mountain Road area between 7pm and 7:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.