Former Tipperary soldier recalls losing colleagues in Lebanon

A former Tipperary soldier has expressed his sadness at the news describing his own experience losing colleagues while in Lebanon.

John is retired from the defence forces for 20 years, but did 9 tours in Lebanon during his service.

This comes as the family of Private Sean Rooney have now been reunited with the young soldier killed in Lebanon last week.





His body arrived on an Aer Corps flight into Baldonnell Aerodrome this morning.

He told Tipp Today that each trip is different and recalled one that was particularly sad:

“There was an oil spillage from a truck and the two vehicles that were en route to Beirut for those boys to go on leave hit the oil and spun and they went from one tier on the motorway to the bottom tier and they were killed. The oldest was 24 – they were from the Curragh.. they were so young, different trips happen in different times, each trip varies. “

John says the death of Private Rooney has affected all Defence Force members past and present.

He extended his thoughts to Trooper Shane Kearney who was critically injured during the attack:

“My deepest sympathy to the family of the Rooney family and it’s a very sad emotion for the ex-Irish troops of the Irish army and his comrades in Lebanon and the UN Vets we feel it in our hearts and I hope that Trooper Kearney pulls through, and I hope the lads in the incident I hope that they get emotional help.”