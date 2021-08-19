Former Government Secretary General from Nenagh dies

Tributes are being paid following the passing of Nenagh man and former Secretary General in multiple Government departments, Bernard McDonagh.

The brother of local Catholic priest and author, Fr Seán McDonagh, Bernard served as Secretary General in the Departments of Justice, Equality and Law Reform, and Communications in the 1980s and 90s.

Late of Portmarnock, Dublin, but originally from Gortlandroe, Nenagh, he passed away peacefully on Monday.





A private family funeral mass for Bernard is to take place next Wednesday morning in Portmarnock.