Five million euros allocated to Tipp to eliminate long-term vacancies and dereliction

Five million euros have been allocated to Tipperary to eliminate long-term vacancies and dereliction.

This week, Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage Darragh O’Brien announced that the Premier would receive this funding as part of the quarterly Housing for All progress update.

The investment is intended to transform neighborhoods around Ireland, support thriving urban centers, and build additional residences so people can live near to neighborhood services and facilities.





Tipperary County Council will have access to the funding through the Urban Regeneration Development Fund, and it will function as a revolving fund that may be renewed and utilised in the future.