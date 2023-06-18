Fethard Town Park to officially opens its doors this afternoon

Fethard Town Park officially opens its doors this afternoon.

The multipurpose facility is built on 26 acres with multiple grass pitches and a full-size floodlit 4G pitch among other amenities.

The whole project was built debt-free for over €7 million using both private and public funds and has partnerships with a number of sporting organisations including Munster Rugby, Tipperary GAA and Tipperary LGFA.





All are welcome to today’s opening and the day’s entertainment gets underway at the town park from 12 noon and Fethard Town Park director Maurice Moloney outlines what’s in store:

“It’s going to be a very busy day, we have a great lineup.

“We have the opening with the Minister coming down, Minister Heather Humphreys.

“We also have a very unique format here here we will have ‘A Game of Two Halves’, we have two managers, Liam Cahill is going to manage one team and we have Joseph O’Brien who’s going to manage the other.

“We have a range of celebrities who are going to play fifteen minutes of tip-rugby and fifteen minutes of football.

“We have the likes of Rachael Blackmore, Eoin Kelly, Aishling Moloney, Seamus Callanan, there’s some great names helping us out here so it’s going to be great fun.”

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Rural and Community Development, will be there to open the brand new facility in Fethard.

The new sporting facility at Fethard Town Park was funded under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund at a cost of €3million.

Matching funding came from the Magnier Foundation, Tipperary County Council, and the local community.

The Minister says the new facility will be of huge benefit for all sports enthusiasts.

“This is all about delivering a state-of-the art sporting and recreational hub facility that will benefit people of all ages and, indeed, abilities for many decades to come. We’re talking about GAA and rugby pitches ,training facilities, a fitness studio, meeting rooms; Fethard Town Park really will become the central hub of this community.”