Famine 1848 walk in South Tipp to be led by Ukrainian Ambassador

This year’s Famine 1848 Walk in South Tipp will be led by the ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

At 3 pm in Ballingarry, Ms Larysa Gerasko will guide walkers from the Young Ireland 1848 and National Flag monument in the village of The Commons to the Famine Warhouse 1848.

The walk will cover more than a mile and a half, and it typically takes 45 minutes to arrive at the house where Gerasko will deliver the Walk Leader’s speech in both English and Ukrainian.





This event will highlight the historic parallels between the experience of famine in Ireland and Ukraine and the contemporary danger of international famine.

This yearly walk, now in its 16th year, will take place rain or shine, and as a show of solidarity for the Ukrainian people, local walkers are urged to carry their Tipp flags, which are so close to the colours of the Ukrainian flag.