Family carers under even more pressure during Christmas period

Christmas and the New Year period can see even more pressure on Family Carers in Tipperary and across the country.

For many of them there is no respite available meaning that they are literally looking after a family member 24/7.

Richie Molloy from the Tipperary Family Carers Ireland group says its important for extended family members to row in where possible.





“Day Care centres are closed and a lot of the normal services aren’t provided over the Christmas period so we’d always encourage the extended family members – where you know that one member of the family is a full time carer for the Mam or the Dad or maybe a child with special needs – that they would give a dig out over the Christmas period.

“Call in and allow the principle carer to maybe go for a walk for an hour or whatever because it’s so important to get a break because it can be a very isolating time.”