Euromillions player in Thurles scoops €500,000

A ticket purchased in Thurles has scooped half a million Euro.
It was one of the winning tickets in Friday night’s Euromillions Plus draw.
The quick-pick ticket was purchased at the Lidl store in the town on the day of the draw.
A Galway lotto player also won 500,000 on Friday night.
While there was no winner of the €17 million jackpot on offer, over 47,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws.
Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €25 million.