Euromillions player in Thurles scoops €500,000

A ticket purchased in Thurles has scooped half a million Euro.

It was one of the winning tickets in Friday night’s Euromillions Plus draw.

The quick-pick ticket was purchased at the Lidl store in the town on the day of the draw.





A Galway lotto player also won 500,000 on Friday night.

While there was no winner of the €17 million jackpot on offer, over 47,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws.

Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €25 million.