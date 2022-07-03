Elderly man in the Killenaule area is the victim of a scam and theft

An elderly man in the Killenaule area was recently the victim of a scam and theft.

Another man in his 50s attempted to sell him a fire extinguisher below the average price while disguised as a sales agent.

When the homeowner went to get payment, the culprit entered the home and allegedly stole some cash.





Sgt Margaret Kelly of Clonmel Garda Station is asking the public to be alert to scammers.

She told Tipp Today that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“If you’re not expecting somebody to call, and you get a knock on the door, ask the person to move to the window where you can clearly see them. If you don’t know them, you don’t have to answer. It’s your door after all. Consider conducting the conversation through a window, or indeed call your local Garda Station.”