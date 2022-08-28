Dualla Show returns today after two-year hiatus

Today marks the return of the Dualla Show after a two year hiatus.

Things just got underway in the village of Dualla where crowds are starting to enjoy the entertainment, music, displays and activities planned for the day.

Tipperary’s own Sinéad Delahunty will be live in the marquee giving cooking demos, as well as Ultan Nesbitt of Centenary Home and Garden providing gardening tips.





Dermott O’Halloran, PP of the Dualla Show, says the tractor pulling is not one to miss today:

“It’s going to be phenomenal.

“It’s been a tough few years for the tractor pulling, in fact, the ITPC coming down this year, this is their first pull since covid.

“The pulling in Dualla has always been special. it’s a lovely setting and we’re expecting a lot of entries this year.

“There’s two farm classes and we’re expecting up to 15 modified tractors this year and anyone who’s been there already will know that it’s quite a spectacle to see those roaring down the track on a Sunday afternoon.”