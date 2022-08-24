Dualla Show to make its return after two-year hiatus

The Dualla Show is set to make its return this weekend.

The event gets underway in the village of Dualla on Sunday at 10am and is expected to attract large crowds with its mix of livestock, horses, food, free children’s entertainment and more.

Dermot O’Halloran, PP of the Dualla Show, says there will be 700 trucks on display and tractor pulling will be a spectacular event, with up to 15 modified tractors taking part.





He reassured that there will be something for everyone, with cooking and gardening demos, live music, and Circus Gerbola on-site.

Dermot says that family entertainment is at the heart of the show:

“That is the core of the show. It’s about family entertainment. We want to give everyone a good day out and keep everybody happy, especially young families with young kids. We have a free kids’ area, bouncy castles, a toss area, and there’s always something to do.

“The thing is, you pay to get into the event, and once you’re in, then, you really don’t have to put your hand in your pocket as much as other events. I think that’s key with Dualla. We really want to give good value to families. ”

Children under 16 go free, while tickets cost €20 for adults and €15 for students and senior citizens.

More information can be found at www.duallashow.ie