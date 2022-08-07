Drugs worth approximately €100,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Nenagh.

On Saturday, August 6th, at approximatley 10:50am Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny, on the outskirts of Nenagh.

Gardai searched the vehicle and found approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis within a concealed compartment in the boot of the car.





The drugs were seized and the two male occupants of the car, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and are being held at Nenagh Garda Station.

This is part of Operation Tara and in a follow up search yesterday in Tullow, Co. Carlow, €200,000 worth of suspected cannabis was found in a vehicle at a property in the area.

Gardaí say all drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.