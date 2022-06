Two Tipperary schools have been granted DEIS status.

Following an appeal, Naomh Padriag Senior at Newtown, Drangan and St. John the Baptist Boys School at Old Road, Cashel have now both been awarded DEIS status.

Deputy Michael Lowry has said that both schools fit the requirements for DEIS status and that he had made this point very clear on their behalf.





He added that this is welcomed news for the management and staff at the schools as well as for the parents and pupils.