Darkness Into Light registration open in Nenagh today

With the annual Darkness Into Light walks less than a month away people in the Nenagh area will have a chance to register for the local event today.

A 5 kilometre walk will be held in the North Tipp town at 4.15am on Saturday, May 7th following a break of three years.

Darkness Into Light is the main fundraising event for Pieta House to help fight suicide and self-harm.





In person registration for next month’s event will be taking place until 3 o’clock this afternoon in the old Sheehan’s Hardware (Rialto Cinema) on Banba Square.

Online registration is also available for this year’s walk at https://www.darknessintolight.ie.