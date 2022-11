The current phase of the Kickham Barracks development should be completed this month.

Engineers are hopeful that the local contractors Glás will be done with the works by the end of November at the latest.

This part of the project also includes the external work on the chapel and café with the internal coming under a separate phase.





This news was welcomed by members of the Clonmel District who say it will bring both social and economic benefits to the town once complete.