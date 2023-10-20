Crowd gathers in Thurles for Palestinian solidarity rally

Well over a hundred people turned up for a Palestinian solidarity rally in Thurles last night.

The crowd were calling for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Local TD Martin Browne and Cllr Jim Ryan were among the speakers.





Palestinian man Fadi, who’s living in Thurles, also spoke to the crowd:

“My family right now is stuck in Gaza, may father and grandfather are in Gaza.

“My grandfather is an old man, he is 86 years old and my father is 65, they are now under attack, they can’t get anywhere.”

Fadi told Tipp FM’s Domhnall Doyle that he appreciates the support his country receives in Ireland:

“It’s nice to see that Ireland supports us, it’s nice to see that Ireland can understand us, this is a good feeling in this hard situation, in this struggling and catastrophe.

“We appreciate the Irish solidarity and Irish support, that’s very important to us.

“I would like to mention that the Irish have supported the Palestinian issue through all the time not only now.”