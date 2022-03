County Tipperary will feature on this evenings Room to Improve on RTE.

Dermot Bannon travels to Thurles to transform the home of Jim and Mary Moloney.

The couple built their home 30 years ago and want to bring it up to the 21st century and do a deep retrofit with a budget of €210,000.





Jim and Mary’s adult children have flown the nest and they want to make the house ready for the next chapter in their lives.

Room to Improve airs Sundays at 9.30pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player