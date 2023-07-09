Council organise anti-dumping initiative for locals

Tipperary County Council has organised an anti-dumping initiative for locals.

Mattress Amnesty will take up residence at a number of locations across the Premier from July 25th until July 27th, from 9am to 4pm on both days.

Locals are encouraged to use this opportunity to discard mattresses from their households completely free of charge, with a maximum of three mattresses per household being accepted.





The full list of Tipp locations for Matress Amnesty:

-Donohill

Recycling Centre, Garryshane, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, E34 A090

-Roscrea

Civic Amenity Site, Dublin Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, E53 Y985

-Nenagh

Recycling Centre, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 KA07

-Cashel

Wallers’ Lot Recycling Centre, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary E25 VK54

-Carrigeen

Recycling Centre, Carrigeen Business Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary E91 C6E8