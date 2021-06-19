Concerns raised over shortfall in funding for Tipperary community groups

Concerns have been raised that community groups in Tipperary could be left with a significant funding shortfall for local projects.

Deputy Mattie McGrath has highlighted the plight of Newcastle Muintir na Tire Community Council with Taoiseach Micheál Martin as an example of the situation.

They were awarded funding from the Department of Rural & Community Development under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.





A shortfall of 20% had to be made up and €35,000 was successfully raised by the local community during COVID.

Local TD Mattie McGrath says they now find themselves with another dilemma because of the pandemic:

“Because of the delay, they have to re-tender the project and as you know, thanks to many government policies, the cost of building materials and works has escalated hugely, so there’s still a shortfall.

“I raised this with Minister Humphries before and she gave me no solace so they raised the money themselves, and credit to them in the middle of covid, in the teeth of covid.

“Now they’re out to tender and they’re worried that the price coming back will probably be 30 or 40 percent on top of it again and we need to support those communities.”