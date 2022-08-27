The commercial vacancy rate in Tipperary is up slightly year on year.

According to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report Clonmel had the highest rate in the county in the second quarter of 2022.

The GeoView Commercial Vacancy Report provides an analysis of the commercial building stock across Ireland.





In this the 23rd issue it shows the vacancy rate in Tipperary stood at 14.6% for the 2nd quarter of 2022 – a rise of 0.1% compared to the same period last year.

Nationally there was an increase of 0.25% year on year with the Premier County still above the average of 13.9%

At 19.4%, Sligo was the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate while Meath had the lowest at 9.9%

The GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report examined the commercial vacancy rates among a sample of 80 towns across the country in June.

Of the urban areas analysed in Tipp, Clonmel had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 18.8% followed by Thurles at 18% while Nenagh had the lowest at 14.9%.

Ballybofey in Co. Donegal remained the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in the state at 30.2%.