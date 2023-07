There have been close to 2,000 new car registrations in Tipperary so far this year.

New figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry have shown that in 2022 there was 1,803 new car registrations compared to 1,884 in January to June of this year, showing a 4.49% increase.

Nationally, the new car sales total this year to date was 77,488 versus 2022 figures of 65,211, an 18.8% increase.





The five top-selling car brands so far for 2023 are Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Skoda, and Kia.