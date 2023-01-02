Clonmel top of the list for number of assaults in Tipp up to December

Clonmel is top of the list for the number of assaults recorded in the county up to December.

There were 145, however, in comparison to other areas it was not the largest year on year increase seen in relation to this sort of crime.

Assault offences include both minor assaults and assault causing harm.





Clonmel’s figure which topped the table locally only represented a 1% increase from 2021 while elsewhere there were some significant rises.

Cahir has seen the largest jump of 67% with assaults going from 42 to 70 up to December 1st.

Nenagh is next with a 39% rise accounting for 97 offences, while Thurles had 99 assaults in the year to date accounting for a 32% increase.

The only area to see a decrease in assault incidents was Tipp Town from 50 down to 39.

Members of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee were told that the majority of these cases were night life and substance related.