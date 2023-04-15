Clonmel takes Dublin’s place for Local Authority Members Assocation awards tonight

Dublin has been swapped for Clonmel for the Local Authority Members Assocation awards.

It’s the first time the ceremony has been held outside the capital.

Up to 450 people are expected at Clonmel’s Hotel Minella this evening for the event which recognises unsung heroes and the contributions they make to their communities.





Councillor Micheal Anglim, Chairperson of the Local Authority Members Assocation, said anyone in communities around the country can be nominated for an award.

“A volunteer could be nominated from their local tidy town group or their local community centre. Anyone who volunteers and does a lot in their community.”

Local nominees include Jean Nelson up for Volunteer of the Year, the Blueway for Best Trail in Ireland, and the River Suir Project has been nominated for Best Enviromental Project.