Clonmel has highest number of incidents of drug possession for personal use in Tipperary this year

Clonmel had the highest number of incidents regarding possession of drugs for personal use this year.

This data takes in the period from January 2022 to September of this year during which there were 157 cases in Clonmel alone.

The next highest figures is Thurles at 62, followed by 45 in Nenagh, and 10 in Tipp Town.





Cahir saw the smallest number of incidents at 6 over the same time frame.

The members of the Tipperary JPC have acknowledged that due to pressure on resources the number of searches carried out this year has decreased by 40% from 464 to 280.