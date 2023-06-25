Clonmel Borough District officials call on public ahead of Tidy Towns judging

Officials with Clonmel Borough District have issued a rallying call to people in the town.

Judging in the annual Tidy Towns competition is due anytime now with Council staff and local volunteers putting the finishing touches to the efforts.

Clonmel got 352 points last year which was an increase of 8 on the 2021 figure.





District Administrator Carol Creighton says a lot of hard work has gone into this years effort.

“There’s a lot of initiatives going on at the moment and the council are behind that all the way but we’d like get that added push from the public as well.

“There are litter blackspots and things like that and we’d like that people would actually use the litter bins and be conscious that this is our town, lets keep it clean and we’ll do our best as long as we’re working together with everybody in a collaborative approach.”

The efforts of the local Tidy Towns group in Clonmel is being praised as they prepare for this year’s competition.

Judging – which is unannounced – takes place in June, July and August.

Carol Creighton is asking people to point out any areas in the town that might still need attention.

“The Tidy Towns group are fantastic – Deirdre Murray and her team – they’re out morning, noon and night. All the fantastic work they’ve done. They’ve been successful for the last number of years in gaining awards. We’d like to pump up that and get a new record I suppose.

“It’s up to every individual out there to do what they can – even report back into us areas that they feel where the council can help. We have an immediate link with the Tidy Towns group and we’re working closely with them with our gardening crew.”