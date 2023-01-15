Clonmel bar will close its doors this weekend

A Clonmel bar is set to close its doors this weekend.

The Greyhound Bar on Davis Road has announced that they will serve their last pint tonight.

On their Facebook page, they thanked their staff for their service, and customers for the memories and continued support during their time in operation.





Hundreds of locals of the Clonmel bar flocked to the comment section to share memories of nights spent at the Greyhound, as well as express their sadness over the news.

They advised that anyone with an upcoming booking for a party would have their deposits returned and apologised for any inconvenience.