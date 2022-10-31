Clarification made on discretionary funds made available for Clonmel Municipal District

It has been confirmed that discretionary funds available in Clonmel this year match the pre-merger amount.

This clarification came following councillor Niall Dennehy stating that he was ‘disappointed’ to see the spend in the district decrease since the councils came together.

The General Municipal Allocation, which is calculated for each district based on population, is 145,306 for Clonmel this year, the same as 2022.





Of that, €92,000 comes from the local property tax.

It will be put towards areas like housing including voids, the environment, and roads.