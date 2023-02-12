Cashel St. Patrick’s Day Parade “Back with a Bang” this year for first time since 2019

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to Cashel this year for the first time since 2019.

Councillor Declan Burgess, who is secretary of the organising group, says they are working to ensure the parade lives up to expectations as interest and excitement for it grow within the community of Cashel.

The longstanding tradition of the parade has been an annual event in the town, and this year’s overarching theme is “Back with a Bang” in recognition of the extraordinary disruption Covid-19 caused.





According to Cllr. Burgess, the parade is something everyone in the town is proud to call the theirs.

“It’s been a long time since 2019 where we’ve had no parade. To be honest, we’re very proud of having one of the biggest parades in the county, and the three pillars of why we do the parade are communal, community, and culture. Those three C’s are something that we always kind of promote and instill when we’re organising a parade.

“We’re a bit rusty, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge of getting back into the full swing of having a full parade. It’s gathered enormous interest already. We’re trying to put together the best possible programme for the community.”