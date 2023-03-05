Carrick-on-Suir community grant scheme now accepting submissions

The Carrick-on-Suir community grant scheme is now accepting submissions.

The aim of the community grants scheme is to help community groups within the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District with running costs and to find new projects that can create assets for the community.

Parish councils, sports, arts, or heritage committees, community groups, chambers of commerce, and similar bodies are all invited to make an application so long as they are registered with the Public Partnership Network and are tax compliant.





The submission deadline is March 16th, 2023.

More information about the grant can be found here.

Filling out an application can be done here.