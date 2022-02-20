Cahir Castle’s European Film award to boost tourism in the area says Fáilte Ireland

Fáilte Ireland says Cahir Castle’s selection this week as Europe’s leading film location will be a huge boost for tourism in the area.

The historic site has been the backdrop for numerous films over the years including Barry Lyndon in the ’70s, Excalibur in the ’80s and both The Green Knight and The Last Duel in this decade.

Head of Ireland’s Ancient East Brian O’Flynn says winning the European Film Commissions Network Location Award 2021 has come at a great time.





“They were shortlisted against a number of other European locations so again great recognitions on an international stage at a time when we need most.

“We’re competing with every other country obviously to open our borders and get people back in and visiting the great product we have on the ground.

“To get that international recognition for Tipperary is absolutely fantastic and a credit to the OPW on the site for maintaining and providing such a great visitor experience obviously as well.

“And that’s on the back of earlier success when late last year Condé Nast recognised Tipperary as one of the must visit locations in the world.”