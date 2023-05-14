Browne reflects on Tipp senior football loss at Tailteann Cup campaign opener against Meath

The Tipperary senior footballers got their Tailteann Cup journey off to a rocky start.

David Power’s side began their 2023 campaign away to Meath in Navan at Pairc Tailteann yesterday evening.

The Premier were beaten by the Royal County, 1-18 to 0-11.





Speaking after the game, Tipp coach Declan Browne says it all went wrong in the second half.

“I think we did fairly okay in the first half. We did as good as expected against the wind. Then we just fell apart again; I suppose we conceded 1, 3, or 4 in a short space of time. We missed a goal chance, but I think the game was probably over at that stage. You know, certain periods of the game just left us down. I think we were great in the first half, and we were happy enough at halftime. Again, Meath got a run on us, and we fell away slightly.”