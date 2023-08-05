Boil water notice lifted in part of Tipperary

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted in county Tipperary.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have announced that the notice issued to customers on Crotty’s Lake and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants has been lifted with immediate effect.

Approximately 4,585 had been effected by the notice.





However Usice Éireann wishes to advise customers supplied by Glenary Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on 2 August remains in place.

This covers parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.