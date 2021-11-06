Boil water notice lifted in Carrick-on-Suir

A boil water notice affecting 4000 people in Carrick-on-Suir has been lifted.

Irish water issued the notice last Tuesday following heavy rainfall which led to the detection of cryptosporidium in the water.

However, this afternoon Irish Water, following remedial measures and consultation with the HSE, have lifted the notice with immediate effect.





Colin Cunningham from Irish Water said:

“All consumers on the Carrick on Suir (Linguan) Public Water can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

“Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.”

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.