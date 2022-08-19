Boil Water Notice for Horse and Jockey, Tullohea and Kilcash water supplies all to remain in place

The boil water notice for the Horse and Jockey water supply is to remain in place.

The notice was issued on August 13th due to elevated turbidity, which affects treatment at the water treatment plant.

Approximately 650 people are said to be impacted by this boil water notice.





Irish Water are reminding people that water should be boiled for all purposes, apart from hand washing.

There is also a boil water notice still in place for the Tullohea and Kilcash water schemes.

That notice was issued on the 11th of August due to cloudiness that has affected treatment at Tullohea Water Treatment Plant.

A total population of approximately 680 has been impacted by the notice, including people in Kilcash, Tullohea, Toor, Grangemockler, Ninemilehouse, and surrounding areas.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, says Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are implementing work to improve the reliability of the water source.

Water must be boiled for: