Boil Water Notice for Horse and Jockey, Tullohea and Kilcash water supplies all to remain in place

The boil water notice for the Horse and Jockey water supply is to remain in place.
The notice was issued on August 13th due to elevated turbidity, which affects treatment at the water treatment plant.
Approximately 650 people are said to be impacted by this boil water notice.
Irish Water are reminding people that water should be boiled for all purposes, apart from hand washing.
There is also a boil water notice still in place for the Tullohea and Kilcash water schemes.
That notice was issued on the 11th of August due to cloudiness that has affected treatment at Tullohea Water Treatment Plant.
A total population of approximately 680 has been impacted by the notice, including people in Kilcash, Tullohea, Toor, Grangemockler, Ninemilehouse, and surrounding areas.
Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, says Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are implementing work to improve the reliability of the water source.
Water must be boiled for:
- Drinking;
- Drinks made with water;
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;
- Brushing of teeth;
- Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
- What actions should be taken:
- Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);
- Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;
- Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;
- Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;
- Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled.
- Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
- If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled.