The 5.45 – David Keohan (Indiana Stones)on Ancient Irish lifting and testing stones

A Tipperary graveyard is on the list of places you will find Ancient Irish lifting and testing stones.

Over the last week there has been a surge in interest around historic stones spurred on by Waterford native David Keohan or Indiana Stones as he goes by on Instagram.

While these stones have been around for far longer than us – the awareness of them is more recent





Last week the first tour of sites that are home to these stones and Shanrahan Graveyard in Clogheen was on of the stops

Sheila Naughton wanted to hear more and started by asking David how this came about and his interest in the topic:

