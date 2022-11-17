39 tenancy offers have been accepted in the Clonmel area so far this year.

In total there have been 63 offers of social housing across both council homes and through a Approved Housing Body.

Only two of the accepted offers fell under an AHB with the rest coming from the local authority’s own stock.





There have been 6 refusals in 2022 with four of those for tenancy provided directly by the council.

Offers are pending in relation to 18 offers across both bodies for approved applicants on the local housing list for Clonmel and the surrounding areas.