Up to 25 new jobs coming to Cahir as Perenia expands operations

A Tipperary local company is hoping to almost double it’s workforce in the next year with up to 25 new local jobs being created.

SAP Nurseries are re-branding to Perenia and starting construction of 5-thousand square metres of new polytunnels at their site in Cahir.

The 25-full time staff produced almost a million trees and potted plants last year and have contracts with some of Ireland’s biggest retailers.





Owner John Walsh says this expansion will see them taking on new full-time and seasonal workers:

“25 full-time today then during the summer months we take on 15-20 local staff, younger students and stiff which is great.

“We also bring in workers on nine month contracts so maybe this time next year we could be standing here and there could be 50 people working here please god so that’s great for the local business and the local community.”