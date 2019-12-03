Wynne – Commercials will be a force to be reckoned with

Clonmel Commercials will be strong contenders for a Tipp football title again next year.

That’s according to local journalist Eamon Wynne who says they will still be near the business end in the Tipp championship next year and back in the hunt for a Munster title.

That’s despite the Clonmel side going down to a strong Nemo Rangers on Sunday last in the Munster final in Dungarvan.





Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Eamon Wynne from the Nationalist said Commercials will be a force to be reckoned with for some time.