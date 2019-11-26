Borrisoleigh manager bursting with pride over weekend victory

Borrisoleigh’s win over Ballygunner was one of the greatest days experienced by their manager Johnny Kelly.

Borris edged out red hot favourites Ballygunner with centre back Brendan Maher to the fore throughout.

A second half Kieran Maher goal helped the maroon and whites into the driving seat as they claimed the Munster title setting up an All Ireland semi final against St Thomas on the first weekend of January.





Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson after the game manager Johnny Kelly said he was very proud of his team.