Young Tipp jockey out of action for two weeks after positive Covid-19 test

Cahir jockey Shane Crosse has been stood down from tomorrow’s Pertemps St Leger after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 18-year-old apprentice, Crosse was asymptomatic when tested, and will now self isolate for 14 days. He had been due to ride leading contender Galileo Chrome at Doncaster tomorrow for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Senior Medical Officer with the Irish Horse racing Regulatory Board (IHRB), Dr Jennifer Pugh, says contact tracing has commenced and testing of close contacts are to be carried out today.