Water Appreciation Week – Tadgh Coffey and Richard O hEadhra

This week is water appreciation week in Tipperary in association with Irish Water – where we will be looking at how our water gets from source to tap and the effort that goes into providing the 160,000 people living in the county with a safe and constant supply.

Today we find out how Irish Water works with businesses and farms around the county managing, preserving and getting the best use out of our water.

Tadgh Coffey and Richard O hEadhra, from the businesses and services team of Irish Water spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.